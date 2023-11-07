This week, we’re embracing new television! The FX on Hulu limited series A Murder At the End of the World stars The Crown‘s Emma Corrin as Darby Hart. We’ve heard this described online as “Nancy Drew and the Dragon Tattoo.” That’s not far off, to be honest. Clive Owen co-stars as an Elon Musk-type figure who invites a randomly (or ARE THEY?) selected group of people to a remote hotel in Iceland. When one of the guests ends up dead, Darby uses her crime-solving skills and hacker sensibility to solve the potential crime. We talk about the limited series, its merits, and whether or not this will play for the Television Academy.

Spoiler warning of some very mild spoilers to those who wish to stay fresh for the series.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)