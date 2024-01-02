This week, we dive into our favorite films of 2023 as they stood when we recorded (more on that in the podcast). We also quickly predict what we think will win the television categories at the 2024 Golden Globes, airing Sunday on CBS.

Programming note: we will not record next week. Look for our latest edition on Monday, January 15.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)