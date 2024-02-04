Dear readers, we have been trying out different commenting systems. I no longer want to use the Disqus platform. It’s not stable. It always breaks. Installation is a nightmare, and I am hoping to leave it behind.
So we have a new system called WP-Discuz, a well-regarded replacement. The other option is using WordPress’s own built-in commenting system, but nobody seems to like that too much. So, please be patient with us as we figure this out. Or not. I’m sure having a new username and whatnot is probably a nightmare. I apologize for the trouble, but this is the best we can do right now.
You might hate us, you might love us, but we all work pretty hard around here trying to make things run smoothly. Hopefully we’ll get a system in place that works for everyone.
If you know of any great commenting systems for WordPress, please let us know by writing in.
Does this mean we have to re-register our user name?
I toggled some arcane settings that seem to have helped a couple of people overcome problems registering to comment.
But if anyone else is hitting a snag trying to access the new system, drop me an email and we’ll try to sort it out.
ryanadams.AD @ gmail
If I may be so bold, this is a mistake. The Disqus interface works well enough for the people who actually use it – i.e. the users.
See the little grey gear icon below each of your comments? Tap that and you’ll see the edit function that I’ve enabled.
Edit: I’ve also added the rich text font toolbar to the comment composition pane.
I understand the decision if Disqus was indeed causing problems with the side (I did not personally notice anything going wrong in the past few days but there may have been things in the background), and we can only be grateful to even have any sort of comment section. Thanks for all your hard work.
I will miss the interactivity of Disqus though – the visible upvotes, the automatic updates (one thing I often did was open the site in the morning, left it in the background and checked a few times in the day to see any new comments; those will be much harder to find if I need to refresh the entire site each time), and the fact that I could go back and look through my comment history easily.
I’m not too familiar with this new plugin – hopefully it will work out, although currently e.g. I can’t see people’s robot avatars, and there have been some quirky comment sorts on some other threads with old comments popping up at the top. But I’m sure these things will sort themselves out at some point.
It will certainly be strange to follow live precursor events (or indeed Oscar night) this way though.
Thanks Sasha, I appreciate the energies you and Ryan and the team put into the site and the commenting section for us rabble!
Also, I don’t want to be a robot.
Also, I’ve followed some people, but nothing seems to come of it.
I figured out how to get rid of the robot avatars. But now we’ve got placeholder voids.
Trying to get the new system to recognize gravatars.
I have questions about that little box that precedes the word “howdy” in the upper right corner. It appears to be some sort of tracking device of our own and other people’s comments and subscribers. It looks like it might be valuable, but nothing loads for me.
Does this mean that everyone can comment at last?
ten years with the same username! It’s time for a change.
Nice. That’s another way to say you perpetuate the Spirit of Sondheim.
We ALL LOVE you by that ALL staff at AD .com esp you and Ryan too for their tireless front line handwork esp both of you was mystery yes bout I called ” biggus dickus” ( nobody recognises that from classic life of brian ?)
But I ain’t fussed and I’d I have to live with ‘futurama’ looking robot profile I not fan of as much ey I csn live with that keep up GREAT WORK if you want to know pace evolution of internet technology and technology in general only lead to problems where there weren’t ever any or hardly ever with I call ‘ chats within chats’ msging system ..
Nobody should be irritated by your decision to dump discus … it prob been compromised as safe secure avenue to chat anyway we all know your doing damn best you csn keep up great work we truly apprrc8ate it…:)
Ahah see Ryan? If indeed as u say I let London film critics ‘ ruin my day’ I not he so cool of maging system matter Sasha has raised 🙂 I not mad just frustrating lot people want awards season yo recognise more than thry have true ultra rare once in generation cinematic events cibrma that this year NOBODY saw coming that all 🙂