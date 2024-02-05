We’re talking cats and swans this week at the Water Cooler but sadly without Megan. First up, Joey and Clarence briefly discuss the Grammys ceremony and the online aftermath where the claws were most definitely out. Then, we take a look at Matthew Vaughn’s latest film Argylle, featuring a bevy of stars including Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Catherine O’Hara, Bryan Cranston, and more. But do all the famous faces engaged in this trippy international spy thriller make for a fun movie?

Finally, we dive in on Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, the latest in the limited series dedicated to famous fights in pop culture. This installment focuses on Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) as he lands on the wrong side of New York high society wives (the titular swans) played by Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

