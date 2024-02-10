Every year, fans of the Oscars clamor to see the short films nominated in the three separate categories, and, every year, ShortsTV has you covered. Starting February 16, ShortsTV, in partnership with Women in Cloud, will release all of the Oscar-nominated shorts in three programs in over 700 theaters across the country. If you have never seen the short films in a theaters, it’s a truly unique experience since most of the films are unknown to the general public. Seeing these films with a lot of other Oscar and movie lovers is what fueled my love of covering the short films categories in the first place.

Check out the official press release below! And make sure you grab your tickets!

LOS ANGELES (February 9, 2024) – ShortsTV, the first and leading global channel and network dedicated to short films, announced the 19th annual Oscar® Nominated Short Films theatrical release with a new trailer that premiered today HERE. The release, only available in theaters, will contain all of the short films nominated in the categories of Best Live Action, Best Animated and Best Documentary short film.

Starting February 16, the 19th annual Oscar Nominated Short Films will be available in over 700 theaters globally and in 75+ theatrical markets including New York and Los Angeles. This is the only opportunity for audiences to watch all of the short film nominees in theaters before the 96th Academy Awards® ceremony on Sunday, March 10, 2024. To learn more about the participating theaters and how to purchase tickets which are now available, please visit www.shorts.tv/theoscarshorts.

ShortsTV CEO and Founder Carter Pilcher says, “This year, we at ShortsTV are celebrating nineteen years of bringing these magical short films to theaters around the world. Our commitment to championing the art form is stronger than ever and this year’s Oscar Nominated Short Films promise an unparalleled variety of storytelling brilliance. These shorts, more than ever before, showcase not only a rich range of themes but also a significant increase in diversity, from female representation to the emerging international filmmakers from all over the world. Women directors, producers and writers within the short film categories have taken center stage like never before, including the majority of the directors in the Best Animated category being women. From captivating narratives to thought-provoking themes, join us in experiencing the cutting edge of filmmaking that is the world’s best short films.”

ShortsTV is excited to announce that this year’s theatrical release also includes a new partnership with Women In Cloud, a global network of 100,000 women tech founders, executives, tech professionals, and allies in 67 countries. Women in Cloud who are committed to inspiring the tech ecosystem to be an inclusive force for change and take collective action by providing a powerful platform to collaborate, build community engagement and unlock $1B in new net economic access by 2030.

Please find the list of this year’s nominated short films, that were announced on January 23, below:

ANIMATED SHORTS (Estimated Running Time: 80 min.)

LETTER TO A PIG (2022)

Director: Tal Kantor

Synopsis: A Holocaust survivor reads a letter he wrote to the pig who saved his life.

Country of Origin: France, Israel

TRT: 17 minutes

NINETY-FIVE SENSES (2023)

Director: Jared Hess, Jerusha Hess

Synopsis: An ode to the body’s five senses delivered by a man with little time left to enjoy them.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 13 minutes

OUR UNIFORM (2023)

Director: Yegane Moghaddam

Synopsis: An Iranian girl unfolds her school memories on the wrinkles and fabrics of her old uniform.

Country of Origin: IRAN

TRT: 7 minutes

PACHYDERME (2022)

Director: Stéphanie Clément

Synopsis: As every summer, Louise is entrusted to her grand-parents for a few days of vacation in the country. The green grass of the garden, the swimming in the lake, the fishing with Grandpa, everything seems as sweet as Grandma’s strawberry pies. Yet this year, the snow will fall in summer and a monster will die.

Country of Origin: France

TRT: 11 minutes

WAR IS OVER! INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF JOHN AND YOKO (2023)

Director: Dave Mullins

Synopsis: Set in an alternate WWI reality where a senseless war rages on, two soldiers on opposite sides of the conflict play a joyful game of chess. A heroic carrier pigeon delivers the soldiers’ chess moves over the battlefield as the fighting escalates.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 11 minutes

*This year’s program will include two “Highly Commended” animation films:

I’M HIP (2023)

Director: John Musker

Synopsis: A self absorbed cat, in a jazzy song and dance, proclaims his “hipness” to the world. The world is less impressed.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 4 minutes

WILD SUMMON (2023)

Director: Karni Arieli and Saul Freed

Synopsis: A natural history fantasy film, following the dramatic life cycle of the wild salmon in human form. Narrated by Marianne Faithfull.

Country of Origin: UK

TRT: 14 minutes

LIVE ACTION SHORTS (Estimated Running Time: 139 minutes)

INVINCIBLE (2022)

Director: Vincent René-Lortie

Synopsis: Inspired by a true story, Invincible recounts the last 48 hours in the life of Marc-Antoine Bernier, a 14-year-old boy on a desperate quest for freedom.

Country of Origin: Canada

TRT: 30 minutes

KNIGHT OF FORTUNE (2023)

Director: Lasse Lyskjær Noer

Synopsis: The loss of a loved one, the grief, the risk of yellow skin, and a coffin, that is too much for Karl to face.

Country of Origin: Denmark

TRT: 25 minutes

RED, WHITE AND BLUE (2023)

Director: Nazrin Choudhury

Synopsis: Rachel (Brittany Snow) is a single parent living paycheck to paycheck. When an unexpected pregnancy threatens to unravel her already precarious position, she’s forced to cross state lines in search of an abortion.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 23 minutes

THE AFTER (2023)

Director: Misan Harriman

Synopsis: In this intense short film, a grieving rideshare driver picks up a passenger who helps him confront the past.

Country of Origin: UK

TRT: 18 minutes

THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR (2023)

Director: Wes Anderson

Synopsis: Chronicles a variety of stories, but the main one follows Henry Sugar, who is able to see through objects and predict the future with the help of a book he stole.

Country of Origin: UK, USA

TRT: 37 minutes

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS (Estimated Running Time: 140 minutes)

ISLAND IN BETWEEN (2023)

Director: S. Leo Chiang

Synopsis: S. Leo Chiang reflects on his relationship with Taiwan, the United States and China from the islands of Kinmen, just a few miles from mainland China.

Country of Origin: Taiwan, USA

TRT: 20 minutes

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (2023)

Director: Sean Wang

Synopsis: Nǎi Nai is my grandma. Wài Pó is also my grandma. Together, they are a grandma super team that dances, stretches, and farts their sorrows away.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 16 minutes

THE ABCS OF BOOK BANNING (2023)

Director: Sheila Nevins

Synopsis: Over 2000 books have been removed from school districts in the U.S. THE ABCS OF BOOK BANNING follows the human toll the future will pay for depriving children of their right to read and learn about a complex world. Interviews with children and authors shed light on this ongoing dangerous precedent.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 27 minutes

THE BARBER OF LITTLE ROCK (2023)

Director: John Hoffman, Christine Turner

Synopsis: The Barber of Little Rock explores America’s widening racial wealth gap through the story of Arlo Washington, a local barber whose visionary approach to a just economy can be found in the mission of People Trust, the nonprofit community bank he founded.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 35 minutes

THE LAST REPAIR SHOP (2023)

Director: Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot

Synopsis: Tells the story of four unassuming heroes who ensure no student is deprived of the joy of music. It is also a reminder of how music can be the best medicine, stress reliever and even an escape from poverty.

Country of Origin: USA

TRT: 39 minutes

For more information, please visit http://shorts.tv/theoscarshorts/.