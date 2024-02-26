Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers took home three big awards at this year’s Dorian Film Awards. Take that, Academy! In addition to taking the top prize for Film of the Year and LGBTQ Film of the Year, director Andrew Haigh also won the newly minted LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year.
Todd Haynes’ May December picked up wins for Samy Burch’s screenplay as well as Supporting Film Performance of the Year for Charles Melton, and Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall picked up both Non-English Language Film prizes. Lily Gladstone took Film Performance of the Year for her controlled, powerful turn in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Coupled with her exciting SAG win this weekend, is Gladstone edging out Emma Stone for a historic Best Actress win at the Oscars?
This year’s Dorian Awards celebrated a lot of my personal favorite films of the year, so I am quite thrilled with these winners. I shall be doing the M3GAN dance all day, thank you very much.
Check out the press release and full list of winners below!
___________________________________________
February 26, 2024 – Los Angeles, Ca. – For its 15th Dorian Film Awards, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics fully embraced All of Us Strangers, writer-director Andrew Haigh’s fantastical and tear-inducing tale of two troubled souls falling for each other in lonely London. The 500-members strong GALECA, one of the largest entertainment journalists organizations in the world, named Strangers both Film of the Year and LGBTQ Film of the Year, and also awarded Haigh LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year.
“Twelve years ago, Andrew Haigh’s fresh and observant queer romance Weekend ruled our Dorians as well,” said GALECA President Walt Hickey. “So the fact that Strangers obviously touched many of our members’ hearts as well counts as sort of a sweet homecoming to our organization.”
In a tight race for Film Director of the Year (so tight, even Martin Scorsese didn’t make GALECA’s Dorians short list), Greta Gerwig proved the ultimate champion for helming the spectacular crowd-pleaser Barbie. Spreading the appreciation judiciously, the group gave overall screenplay honors to newcomer Sami Burch for May December, a cunningly observed riff on a true-life American scandal of the 1990s. Another scintillating drama, the whydunnit Anatomy of a Fall, earned Non-English Language Film of the Year.
GALECA’s inaugural Genre Film of the Year winner: Director Yorgos Lanthimos and screenwriter Tony McNamara’s Poor Things, an equity-empowering twist on Frankenstein that also took Visually Striking Film. And Dorian voters, obviously fans of powerful female humanoids, crowned the cheeky horror flick M3GAN as Campiest Flick.
As for the group’s trademark individual honors, Rustin actor Colman Domingo was named LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.” Meanwhile, May December (and past Dorian winners Carol and A Single Man) director Todd Haynes landed the Wilde Artist Award, going to “a truly groundbreaking force in entertainment.”
Jodie Foster, who at age 61 is earning raves for her work in the feature film Nyad and HBO smash True Detective, was named Timeless Star. The career achievement honor, hailing “an exemplary career marked by character, wisdom and wit,” has in years past gone to the likes of Sir Ian McKellen, Angela Lansbury, Jane Fonda, George Takei, Nathan Lane and Meryl Streep.
GALECA’s Dorian Awards go to the best in film, TV and Broadway / Off-Broadway, mainstream to LGBTQ+, at separate times of the year. The group’s members work for a wide range of notable media outlets, and vote on their favorites in entertainment in purely democratic fashion. For more info, visit galeca.org and search for GALECA’s official Dorian Awards pages on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and more.
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ 15th Dorian Film Awards—Full List of Winners:
Film of the Year
🏆 All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
May December (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
Poor Things (Searchlight)
LGBTQ Film of the Year
🏆 All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Bottoms (MGM)
Passages (MUBI, SBS)
Rustin (Netflix)
Saltburn (Amazon MGM)
Director of the Year
🏆 Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Todd Haynes, May December (Netflix)
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Universal)
Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)
Screenplay of the Year
Original or adapted
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros.)
🏆 Samy Burch, May December (Netflix)
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Arthur Harari, Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)
Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)
LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year (new)
🏆 Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)
Arthur Harari, Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)