Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers took home three big awards at this year’s Dorian Film Awards. Take that, Academy! In addition to taking the top prize for Film of the Year and LGBTQ Film of the Year, director Andrew Haigh also won the newly minted LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year.

Todd Haynes’ May December picked up wins for Samy Burch’s screenplay as well as Supporting Film Performance of the Year for Charles Melton, and Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall picked up both Non-English Language Film prizes. Lily Gladstone took Film Performance of the Year for her controlled, powerful turn in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Coupled with her exciting SAG win this weekend, is Gladstone edging out Emma Stone for a historic Best Actress win at the Oscars?

This year’s Dorian Awards celebrated a lot of my personal favorite films of the year, so I am quite thrilled with these winners. I shall be doing the M3GAN dance all day, thank you very much.

Check out the press release and full list of winners below!

