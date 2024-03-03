Winners:
DOCUMENTARY AWARD (Category sponsored by RED Digital Cinema)
- Curren Sheldon for King Coal
LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TV (Category sponsored by ARRI)
- Ben Kutchins, ASC for Boston Strangler
EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR SERIES (Category sponsored by Nanlux Americas)
- Carl Herse for Barry “Tricky Legacies”
SPOTLIGHT AWARD (Category sponsored by Panavision)
- Warwick Thornton for The New Boy
The ASC Awards has a free livestream available, if you’d like to watch it. You can find it here.
Here are the honorees:
- Lifetime Achievement Award
Don Burgess, ASC
- ASC Career Achievement in Television Award
Steven Fierberg, ASC
- Presidents Award
Amy Vincent, ASC
- Board of Governors Award
Spike Lee
Here are the Nominees:
Nominees
THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM NOMINEES (Category sponsored by Keslow Camera)
- Edward Lachman, ASC for El Conde
- Matthew Libatique, ASC, LPS forMaestro
- Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan, BSC, ISC for Poor Things
- Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, FSF, NSC forOppenheimer
SPOTLIGHT AWARD (Category sponsored by Panavision)
- Eric Branco for Story Ave.
- Krum Rodriguez for Citizen Saint
- Warwick Thornton for The New Boy
EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR REGULAR SERIES (Category sponsored by Panavision)
- Ricardo Diaz for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty “The Second Coming”
- Rob C. Givens for Gotham Knights“Daddy Issues”
- M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Four Minutes”
- Cathal Watters, ASC, ISC for Foundation“In Seldon’s Shadow”
- Glen Keenan, CSC for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Hegemony”
LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TV (Category sponsored by ARRI)
- Dan Atherton for Great Expectations“Episode 3”
- Sam Chiplin for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart “Part 1: Black Fire Orchid”
- Ben Kutchins, ASC for Boston Strangler
- Igor Martinovic for George and Tammy“Stand by Your Man”
- Jason Oldak for Lessons in Chemistry“Book of Calvin”
- Tobias Schliessler, ASC for All the Light We Cannot See “Episode 2”
EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR SERIES (Category sponsored by Nanlux Americas)
- Julian Court, BSC for The Diplomat “The James Bond Clause”
- Carl Herse for Barry “Tricky Legacies”
- Jon Joffin, ASC for Schmigadoon“Something Real”
- Blake McClure, ASC for Minx “I Thought the Bed was Gonna Fly”
- Andrew Wehde for The Bear “The Bear”
DOCUMENTARY AWARD (Category sponsored by RED Digital Cinema)
- Jeff Hutchens for Murder in Big Horn“Episode 1”
- Curren Sheldon for King Coal
- D. Smith for Kokomo City
MUSIC VIDEO AWARD (Category sponsored by Unreal Engine)
- Scott Cunningham, ASC for Little Simz“Gorilla”
- Jon Joffin, ASC for Jon Bryant “At Home”
- Andrey Nikoleav for Cassie Marin “Tanto”