Winners:

DOCUMENTARY AWARD (Category sponsored by RED Digital Cinema)

Curren Sheldon for King Coal

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TV (Category sponsored by ARRI)

Ben Kutchins, ASC for Boston Strangler

EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR SERIES (Category sponsored by Nanlux Americas)

Carl Herse for Barry “Tricky Legacies”

SPOTLIGHT AWARD (Category sponsored by Panavision)

Warwick Thornton for The New Boy

The ASC Awards has a free livestream available, if you’d like to watch it. You can find it here.

Here are the honorees:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Don Burgess, ASC

Don Burgess, ASC ASC Career Achievement in Television Award

Steven Fierberg, ASC

Steven Fierberg, ASC Presidents Award

Amy Vincent, ASC

Amy Vincent, ASC Board of Governors Award

Spike Lee

Here are the Nominees:

Nominees

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM NOMINEES (Category sponsored by Keslow Camera) Edward Lachman, ASC for El Conde

Matthew Libatique, ASC, LPS forMaestro

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, BSC, ISC for Poor Things

Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, FSF, NSC forOppenheimer

SPOTLIGHT AWARD (Category sponsored by Panavision) Eric Branco for Story Ave.

Krum Rodriguez for Citizen Saint

Warwick Thornton for The New Boy

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR REGULAR SERIES (Category sponsored by Panavision) Ricardo Diaz for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty “The Second Coming”

Rob C. Givens for Gotham Knights“Daddy Issues”

M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Four Minutes”

Cathal Watters, ASC, ISC for Foundation“In Seldon’s Shadow”

Glen Keenan, CSC for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Hegemony”

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TV (Category sponsored by ARRI) Dan Atherton for Great Expectations“Episode 3”

Sam Chiplin for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart “Part 1: Black Fire Orchid”

Ben Kutchins, ASC for Boston Strangler

Igor Martinovic for George and Tammy“Stand by Your Man”

Jason Oldak for Lessons in Chemistry“Book of Calvin”

Tobias Schliessler, ASC for All the Light We Cannot See “Episode 2”

EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR SERIES (Category sponsored by Nanlux Americas) Julian Court, BSC for The Diplomat “The James Bond Clause”

Carl Herse for Barry “Tricky Legacies”

Jon Joffin, ASC for Schmigadoon“Something Real”

Blake McClure, ASC for Minx “I Thought the Bed was Gonna Fly”

Andrew Wehde for The Bear “The Bear”

DOCUMENTARY AWARD (Category sponsored by RED Digital Cinema) Jeff Hutchens for Murder in Big Horn“Episode 1”

Curren Sheldon for King Coal

D. Smith for Kokomo City