We’re saying goodbye to the 2024 Oscar season this week at the Water Cooler. Megan just returned from attending the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater, so we thought it would be an interesting experiment to compare experiences watching at home and watching in the room. We review the highlights and lowlights of the show and talk about the surprising day-after ratings.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

