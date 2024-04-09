Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Investigation Discovery’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has been the talk of social media for the last few weeks. By confronting the long-buried secrets of several sexual predators on set during the Golden Age of Nickelodeon, the series, directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, made us all look back at our favorite Nickelodeon shows with a completely new perspective. In a surprise move, the series returned with a fifth episode to look back at the reaction to the first four episodes, reconnect with Drake Bell, and offer a more extensive conversation with stars Giovannie Samuels and Bryan Hearne.

Megan and Joey discuss their reactions to the show and ponder what Emmy chances the show has as the season revs up.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

