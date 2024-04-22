Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

We’re back together at the Water Cooler this week to review the newest season in an old favorite. Andrew Jarecki’s The Jinx first aired in 2015 and provided an amazingly in-depth and compelling look into the life and mysterious deaths surrounding millionaire Robert Durst. As the series ended with a seemingly shocking confession, audiences have since clamored for behind-the-scene details about the intersection between crime-solving and documentary filmmaking. Now, Jarecki returns to the Durst case with a second season of the series. Does The Jinx Part Two still capture our attention? What new information does it offer and how can it ever top those dramatic closing moments of the first season?

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)