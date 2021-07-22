Every year, our good friend Michael Patterson keeps tracks of movies that may or may not be going to Telluride. It is a bit of a game of cat and mouse since Telluride doesn’t release their lineup until the day before the festival. Patterson has surprisingly not been given press accreditation to the festival again this year. He does cover the festival probably better than anyone else online for my money. Anyway, he writes about this week’s potential lineup compared to last week’s:

Well, this is weird. Normally. the first Ten bets after Toronto’s first announcement of titles causes a massive re-organization of the Ten Bets in the following post. This year…not so much. Last week’s ten Bets and other possibilities were: 1) Something from Mark Cousins***

2) Muhammad Ali/Burns. Burns and McMahon

3) The Card Counter/Schrader

4) The Power of the Dog/Campion

5) Madres Paralelas (Parallel Mothers)/Almodovar

6) The Velvet Underground/Haynes

7) Nightmare Alley/Del Toro

8) A Hero/Farhadi

9) Julia/Cohen and West

10) Spencer/Larrain

Other Possibles: Dune, Where Is Anne Frank?, Paris 13th District and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Blonde, Cow, House of Gucci, The Last Duel, Mothering Sunday and Bergman Island. ***Mark Cousins projects that could play: The Story of Looking

The Storms of Jeremy Thomas

The Story of Film: The Next Generation With the addition of information from Toronto our fifth edition of “Ten Bets” looks like this: 1) The Electrical Life of Louis Wain/Sharpe

2) Petite Maman/Sciamma

3) The Card Counter/Schrader

4) Something from Mark Cousins***

5) The Power of the Dog/Campion

6) The Velvet Underground/Haynes

7) Madres Paralelas (Parallel Mothers)/Almodovar

8) Julia/Cohen and West

9) A Hero/Farhadi

10) Spencer/Larrain Other Possibles: Dune, The French Dispatch, Nightmare Alley, Where Is Anne Frank?, Blonde, Cow, House of Gucci, The Last Duel, Mothering Sunday, Encounter, The Velvet Underground, Muhammad Ali, The Hand of God, Don’t Look Up, tick, tick..BOOM, Antlers, Being the Ricardos, Titaine, Pig, C’mon C’mon, The Humans, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Red Rocket, Last Exit: Space, Flee, King Richard. ***Mark Cousins projects that could play: The Story of Looking

The Storms of Jeremy Thomas

The Story of Film: The Next Generation Paris 13th District, Bergman Island and The Eyes of Tammy Faye all drop from the “Other Possibles” list as their premiere designation for Toronto indicates that they will not have played Telluride but nary a one of the Ten Bets from last week completely disappears this week and that’s remarkably unusual.

The reason The Electrical Life of Louis Wain has shot to the top of his predictions is that TIFF says “Canadian Premiere.” That means it will be shown before Toronto. That means either Venice or Telluride.

The Tragedy of MacBeth is going to open the New York Film Festival so that means it won’t be going to Telluride, alas.

The “other possibles” he posts are where most of the Oscar heat is, give or take a Power of the Dog. Nightmare Alley, The Last Duel, Tick, Tick …BOOM, King Richard, Don’t Look Up, etc.

Here are the Toronto Films announced, and previously announced, from Deadline:

GALA PRESENTATIONS

(*previously announced)

*Belfast

Kenneth Branagh | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Walt Becker | USA/United Kingdom/Canada

World Premiere

Opening Night Film

Dear Evan Hansen

Stephen Chbosky | USA

World Premiere

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Will Sharpe | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Michael Showalter | USA

World Premiere

*Jagged

Alison Klayman | USA

World Premiere

*Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

*The Mad Women’s Ball (Le Bal des folles) Mélanie

Laurent | France

World Premiere

*Night Raiders

Danis Goulet | Canada/New Zealand

North American Premiere

Closing Night Film

One Second

Zhang Yimou | China

North American Premiere

The Survivor

Barry Levinson | USA/Canada/Hungary

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

(*previously announced)

Ali & Ava

Clio Barnard | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

All My Puny Sorrows

Michael McGowan | Canada

World Premiere

*Benediction

Terence Davies | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Bergman Island

Mia Hansen-Løve | France

International Premiere

*Charlotte

Eric Warin, Tahir Rana | Canada/France/Belgium

World Premiere

*Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over

Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner | USA

World Premiere

Drive My Car

Ryusuke Hamaguchi | Japan

North American Premiere

Encounter

Michael Pearce | United Kingdom/USA

International Premiere

*The Guilty

Antoine Fuqua | USA

World Premiere

I’m Your Man

Maria Schrader | Germany

North American Premiere

Inexorable

Fabrice du Welz | Belgium/France

International Premiere

*Lakewood

Phillip Noyce | Canada

World Premiere

The Middle Man

Bent Hamer | Norway/Canada/Germany/Denmark

World Premiere

Official Competition (Competencia Oficial)

Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat | Spain/Argentina

North American Premiere

Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades)

Jacques Audiard | France

North American Premiere

*Petite Maman

Céline Sciamma | France

Canadian Premiere

*The Starling

Theodore Melfi | USA

World Premiere

The Story of My Wife

Ildikó Enyedi | Hungary/Germany/Italy/France

North American Premiere

Three Floors (Tre Piani)

Nanni Moretti | Italy/France

North American Premiere

Violet

Justine Bateman | USA

International Premiere

The Worst Person In The World (Verdens Verste Menneske)

Joachim Trier | Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark

North American Premiere