Here are the nominees, which are usually released before the Oscar nominations.
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):
Anatomy of a Fall
Laurent Sénéchal
Killers of the Flower Moon
Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE
Maestro
Michelle Tesoro, ACE
Oppenheimer
Jennifer Lame, ACE
Past Lives
Keith Fraase
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):
Air
William Goldenberg, ACE
American Fiction
Hilda Rasula, ACE
Barbie
Nick Houy, ACE
The Holdovers
Kevin Tent, ACE
Poor Things
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Elemental
Stephen Schaffer, ACE
Nimona
Randy Trager, ACE
Erin Crackel
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Michael Andrews, ACE
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Eric Osmond
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Greg Levitan, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical):
20 Days in Mariupol
Michelle Mizner
American Symphony
Sammy Dane
Matthew Heineman
Jim Hession
Fernando Villegas
Joan Baez I Am a Noise
Maeve O’Boyle
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Nyneve Minnear
Jake Hostetter
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Michael Harte, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical):
100 Foot Wave: “Jaws”
Alex Bayer
Alex Keipper
Quin O’Brien
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Bob Joyce
Beckham: “The Kick”
Michael Harte, ACE
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Mariah Rehmet
Escaping Twin Flames: “Up in Flames”
Martin Biehn
Kevin Hibbard
Inbal B. Lessner, ACE
Troy Takaki, ACE
Mimi Wilcox
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Frasier: “Blind Date”
Joseph Fulton
How I Met Your Father: “Daddy”
Russell Griffin, ACE
The Upshaws: “Off Beat”
Angel Gamboa Bryant
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Barry: “Wow”
Ali Greer, ACE
Franky Guttman, ACE
The Bear: “Fishes”
Joanna Naugle, ACE
The Bear: “Forks”
Adam Epstein, ACE
Only Murders in the Building: “Sitzprobe”
Shelly Westerman, ACE
Payton Koch
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”
Melissa McCoy, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:
Ahsoka: “Fallen Jedi”
Dana E. Glauberman, ACE
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”
Timothy A. Good, ACE
Slow Horses: “Strange Games”
Sam Williams
Succession: “Conner’s Wedding”
Bill Henry, ACE
Succession: “With Open Eyes”
Ken Eluto, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):
Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
Jon Harris
Flamin’ Hot
Kayla M. Emter
Liza D. Espinas
Reality
Jennifer Vecchiarello
Ron Dulin
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:
Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”
Harry Yoon, ACE
Laura Zempel, ACE
Beef: “The Great Fabricator”
Nat Fuller
Fargo: “The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions”
Christopher Nelson, ACE
Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons”
Regis Kimble
Lessons in Chemistry: “Introduction to Chemistry”
Géraud Brisson, ACE
Daniel Martens
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Couples Therapy: “Episode 310”
Delaney Lynch
Helen Kearns, ACE
Katrina Taylor
Dancing with the Stars: “S32.E5”
Laurens Van Charante
Ben Bulatao, ACE
Fernanda Cardoso
Jessie Sock
Jon Oliver
Neal Acosta
Raiko Siems
Joe Headrick
Mike Bennaton
Deadliest Catch: “Pain Level Ten”
Rob Butler, ACE
Isaiah Camp, ACE
Alexander Rubinow, ACE
Josh Stockero
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL EVENT:
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “My Love Language is Words of Defamation”
Stephanie Filo, ACE
Malinda Zehner Guerra
Taylor Joy Mason, ACE
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Dollar Stores”
Anthony Miale, ACE
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Dom Whitworth
Guy Harding
Hamish Lyons
Rupa Rathod
Ben Wainwright-Pearce
Reg Wrench
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:
Blue Eye Samurai: “The Tale of the Ronin and The Bride”
Yuka Shirasuna
Bob’s Burgers: “Amelia”
Jeremy Reuben, ACE
Stephanie Earley
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: “Ramona Rents a Video”
Keisuke Yanagi
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:
Isaiah Clarke – Spanish Springs High School
Jamie Diaz – California State University Los Angeles
Ariel Emma Martin – Chapman University