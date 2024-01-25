Here are the nominees, which are usually released before the Oscar nominations.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):

Anatomy of a Fall

Laurent Sénéchal

Killers of the Flower Moon

Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE

Maestro

Michelle Tesoro, ACE

Oppenheimer

Jennifer Lame, ACE

Past Lives

Keith Fraase

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

Air

William Goldenberg, ACE

American Fiction

Hilda Rasula, ACE

Barbie

Nick Houy, ACE

The Holdovers

Kevin Tent, ACE

Poor Things

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Elemental

Stephen Schaffer, ACE

Nimona

Randy Trager, ACE

Erin Crackel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Michael Andrews, ACE

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Eric Osmond

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Greg Levitan, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical):

20 Days in Mariupol

Michelle Mizner

American Symphony

Sammy Dane

Matthew Heineman

Jim Hession

Fernando Villegas

Joan Baez I Am a Noise

Maeve O’Boyle

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Nyneve Minnear

Jake Hostetter

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Michael Harte, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical):

100 Foot Wave: “Jaws”

Alex Bayer

Alex Keipper

Quin O’Brien

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Bob Joyce

Beckham: “The Kick”

Michael Harte, ACE

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Mariah Rehmet

Escaping Twin Flames: “Up in Flames”

Martin Biehn

Kevin Hibbard

Inbal B. Lessner, ACE

Troy Takaki, ACE

Mimi Wilcox

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Frasier: “Blind Date”

Joseph Fulton

How I Met Your Father: “Daddy”

Russell Griffin, ACE

The Upshaws: “Off Beat”

Angel Gamboa Bryant

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Barry: “Wow”

Ali Greer, ACE

Franky Guttman, ACE

The Bear: “Fishes”

Joanna Naugle, ACE

The Bear: “Forks”

Adam Epstein, ACE

Only Murders in the Building: “Sitzprobe”

Shelly Westerman, ACE

Payton Koch

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”

Melissa McCoy, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Ahsoka: “Fallen Jedi”

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”

Timothy A. Good, ACE

Slow Horses: “Strange Games”

Sam Williams

Succession: “Conner’s Wedding”

Bill Henry, ACE

Succession: “With Open Eyes”

Ken Eluto, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea

Jon Harris

Flamin’ Hot

Kayla M. Emter

Liza D. Espinas

Reality

Jennifer Vecchiarello

Ron Dulin

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”

Harry Yoon, ACE

Laura Zempel, ACE

Beef: “The Great Fabricator”

Nat Fuller

Fargo: “The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions”

Christopher Nelson, ACE

Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons”

Regis Kimble

Lessons in Chemistry: “Introduction to Chemistry”

Géraud Brisson, ACE

Daniel Martens

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Couples Therapy: “Episode 310”

Delaney Lynch

Helen Kearns, ACE

Katrina Taylor

Dancing with the Stars: “S32.E5”

Laurens Van Charante

Ben Bulatao, ACE

Fernanda Cardoso

Jessie Sock

Jon Oliver

Neal Acosta

Raiko Siems

Joe Headrick

Mike Bennaton

Deadliest Catch: “Pain Level Ten”

Rob Butler, ACE

Isaiah Camp, ACE

Alexander Rubinow, ACE

Josh Stockero

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL EVENT:

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “My Love Language is Words of Defamation”

Stephanie Filo, ACE

Malinda Zehner Guerra

Taylor Joy Mason, ACE

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Dollar Stores”

Anthony Miale, ACE

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Dom Whitworth

Guy Harding

Hamish Lyons

Rupa Rathod

Ben Wainwright-Pearce

Reg Wrench

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Blue Eye Samurai: “The Tale of the Ronin and The Bride”

Yuka Shirasuna

Bob’s Burgers: “Amelia”

Jeremy Reuben, ACE

Stephanie Earley

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: “Ramona Rents a Video”

Keisuke Yanagi

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Isaiah Clarke – Spanish Springs High School

Jamie Diaz – California State University Los Angeles

Ariel Emma Martin – Chapman University