The Toronto International Film Fest has announced another tribute – Jessica Chastain will be feted with the Tribute Actor Award. Chastain will appear in three different incarnations this year, with her biggest role as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
And Scenes from a Marriage with Oscar Isaac:
Slated for release in January of 2022, Th 355 was going to be released earlier but now will have to wait. That means it likely isn’t going to be up for awards, unfortunately.
Chastain is sort of known for doing several different kinds of roles in the same year. That is great for her work as an artist, but in terms of Oscar nominations, it can be tricky.
2011
Coriolanus
Take Shelter
The Help
The Tree of Life
The Texas Killing Fields
2012
Zero Dark Thirty
The Color of Time
Lawless
2014
Miss Julie
Intersteller
A Most Violent Year
2015
The Martian
Crimson Peak
2017
The Zookeeper’s Wife
Molly’s Game
Woman Walks Ahead
Despite that, she’s only been nominated twice – once for Zero Dark Thirty (lead) and once for The Help (supporting). That is kind of amazing given her dedication to her craft, her excellence as an actress, and the versatility of her performances. Ironically, it’s probably that she has given voters so many options in the past that she often splits her own vote, making it hard to go for the gold.
Octavia Spencer won Supporting for The Help in 2011, and Jennifer Lawrence won for Silver Linings Playbook in 2012.
She won’t be competing against herself this year, however, with The 355 being pushed back. That means it’s quite possible she might be looking at another Best Actress performance with Tammy Faye.
The tributes so far include:
Denis Villeneuve — TIFF Ebert Director Award
Alanis Obomsawin — Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media supported by Participant Media
With these still left to fill:
TBC — TIFF Tribute Actor Award
TBC — TIFF Emerging Talent Award presented by L’Oréal Paris and supported by MGM
TBC — TIFF Variety Artisan Award
TBC — TIFF Tribute Award
Last year, Anthony Hopkins and Chloe Zhao were both honored by TIFF before winning their Oscars the following April.