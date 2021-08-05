The Toronto International Film Fest has announced another tribute – Jessica Chastain will be feted with the Tribute Actor Award. Chastain will appear in three different incarnations this year, with her biggest role as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

And Scenes from a Marriage with Oscar Isaac:

Slated for release in January of 2022, Th 355 was going to be released earlier but now will have to wait. That means it likely isn’t going to be up for awards, unfortunately.

Chastain is sort of known for doing several different kinds of roles in the same year. That is great for her work as an artist, but in terms of Oscar nominations, it can be tricky.

2011

Coriolanus

Take Shelter

The Help

The Tree of Life

The Texas Killing Fields

2012

Zero Dark Thirty

The Color of Time

Lawless

2014

Miss Julie

Intersteller

A Most Violent Year

2015

The Martian

Crimson Peak

2017

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Molly’s Game

Woman Walks Ahead

Despite that, she’s only been nominated twice – once for Zero Dark Thirty (lead) and once for The Help (supporting). That is kind of amazing given her dedication to her craft, her excellence as an actress, and the versatility of her performances. Ironically, it’s probably that she has given voters so many options in the past that she often splits her own vote, making it hard to go for the gold.

Octavia Spencer won Supporting for The Help in 2011, and Jennifer Lawrence won for Silver Linings Playbook in 2012.

She won’t be competing against herself this year, however, with The 355 being pushed back. That means it’s quite possible she might be looking at another Best Actress performance with Tammy Faye.

The tributes so far include:

Denis Villeneuve — TIFF Ebert Director Award

Alanis Obomsawin — Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media supported by Participant Media

With these still left to fill:

TBC — TIFF Tribute Actor Award

TBC — TIFF Emerging Talent Award presented by L’Oréal Paris and supported by MGM

TBC — TIFF Variety Artisan Award

TBC — TIFF Tribute Award

Last year, Anthony Hopkins and Chloe Zhao were both honored by TIFF before winning their Oscars the following April.