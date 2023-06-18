You might not have even heard about a documentary called No Way Back. That’s because activists have successfully silenced the film by pressuring AMC to drop it. Google tells the tale:

Yes, we now live in a culture where activists can pressure a movie theater chain to drop a film in the name of whatever cause they deem worthy. That’s been the game for a while now by the most vocal activists online, for years now. It’s the New Woke Order.

Silence dissent, shut people up, attack them viciously to intimidate them. Remember Kimberly Pierce swarmed, screamed at and called all manner of terrible slurs, including a “cis white bitch” for the crime of casting a biological female in the role of a transgender male in Boys Don’t Cry? Meg Smaker’s The Unredacted yanked from distribution, disowned by the studio because a white woman directed it. Not kidding.

The subject of “gender-affirming care” is incredibly touchy, as we all know. It’s so touchy that very few people dare to touch it. Since it often involves permanent changes to the body, the young body, in some cases, the child body — treatments already banned in Sweden and Norway — don’t you think parents have a right to hear the other side of the debate? Do you think it’s fair to shut it down?

We watched Netflix weather the storm with Dave Chappelle (still ongoing). No doubt I will be screamed at and those who work with me may be screamed at. Perhaps my angriest detractors will keep trying to destroy me and my business. But here’s the thing. I’m old. I know that censorship is wrong PERIOD. So, come at me, bro.

Why would AMC pull the documentary? For the same reason no critic would review or even talk about the Daily Wire’s film What Is a Woman? These are not just verboten topics. They are regarded as heresy. They are blasphemy. Since when? Since the Great Awokening handed power to young people like Evergreen College handed power to the students. Remember that doc? This is where all of America is right now, in exactly the same situation, with hardly anyone having the courage to stand up to it.

But one of the detransitioners in the film, I believe, is suing Kaiser Permanence for removing her breasts at 13 years of age. Is her side of the story not allowed to be told? She’s going to have to live without breasts for the rest of her life and yet…we’re all supposed to keep our heads down out of fear?

The pressure children have to process is coming from everywhere, and yet it’s only moving in one direction. They’ve successfully shut down all dissent.

You don’t have to agree with the stories these brave detransitioners are telling. We’re talking about permanent life-altering changes to the body — which can include infertility, a lack of sexual function FOR LIFE, and regret for having permanently destroyed one’s ability to even have sex at all, let alone feed babies.

If this is going to be legislation by governors and even the President of the United States, shouldn’t there be more debate and careful consideration? Why would you want to wait it out until these kids grow up and hire lawyers and come back demanding to know, Why was nobody looking out for us? Where were the safeguards to protect us? How could so many go along with it?

I’ve lived long enough to realize that this kind of censorship is wrong and will backfire because it always does. ALWAYS. To that end, I’m not going to add my name to the list of those too afraid to talk about this very touchy subject, or at least not to mention something as catastrophic as activists pressuring AMC to drop a documentary that is in the public’s interest. Has everyone lost their minds?

I understand that what I’m supposed to do is what nearly everyone else does in the film industry. Keep my head down, say nothing, wait for the storm to pass. But I can’t do that. And you shouldn’t either.

As of now, No Way Back has been pulled from AMC but they will announce dates when it will be available. Here is the link to the film and information on how to view it.

Here is the trailer:

And here is the press release about the movie:

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — How are today’s youth being impacted by transitioning genders into their teens and young adult years? The new original documentary “NO WAY BACK,” produced by lifelong California Democrats and LGBT activists, takes a non-religious, non-political, and non-ideological look on the subject of gender-affirmative medical practices, the risks and side effects of cross-sex hormones, surgeries, and the long-term health implications of gender medicalization.

This “nuanced, compassionate, deeply researched and mild-mannered” documentary features five young people discussing the medical care they received for gender dysphoria, and how they subsequently realized they were given the wrong treatment. Twelve experts in pediatrics, mental health, sociology and endocrinology with decades of clinical practice (including an Oxford professor) examine the pros and cons of the current practices. The goal of “NO WAY BACK,” which cites 45 academic medical studies and journalist articles, is to make a substantial contribution to the debate around medical transitioning for adolescents and young adults.

There is no consensus among all medical providers on how to treat identity disorders in the exploding new cohort of youth with no previous history of dysphoria. These patients have multiple mental co-morbidities (Autism, ADHD, PTSD, borderline personality disorder, adverse childhood experiences, sexual trauma). Instead of giving a differential diagnosis, or a holistic treatment plan, the doctors quickly prescribe wrong-sex hormones on the 1st appointment. The common theme was the slow realization that gender transition did not alleviate the depression, anxiety and mental illnesses the patients were struggling with all along.

“NO WAY BACK” is a Winner or the Official Selection of 10 international film festivals (including Docs Without Borders, Berlin Indie Festival, and Beyond Hollywood International Film Festival). It will be released online and on DVD (July 2023) by Panacol Productions and Deplorable Films LLC, an international distribution company based in Los Angeles.

“I turned to professionals, doctors. I was not helped. Instead, I was ushered along, rather mindlessly, and I have permanent damage because of it.” Laura Becker, ex-patient.

Tickets: AMC Theatres: https://www.amctheatres.com

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxO01wrQ5yc

Website: nowaybackfilm.com

Duration of the documentary: 90 minutes

Format: DCP