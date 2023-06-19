Pamela, a love story, the January Netflix documentary, re-examines the life and legacy of Pamela Anderson outside of the tabloid narrative so frequently proliferated about her. The documentary gives the cult figure the opportunity to write her own story in association with her son and producer, Brandon Thomas Lee, and with director Ryan White (Good Night, Oppy). Critics praised the documentary for informing the audience about who this consequential pop culture figure really was and why she remains so important to her era. They also praised its place in reminding us that she was more than a sex tape scandal.

Here in an FYSEE event, Anderson is joined by Lee and White to discuss the making of the deeply personal documentary. She also offers thoughts on her life and ultimate legacy through this fascinating discussion.