At just 23, Zachary Shadrin made history.

Shadrin is the first Ukrainian actor ever submitted for Emmy consideration, eligible for his role in the Apple TV+ anthology series Little America.

In an episode titled “Space Door,” Shadrin plays Maksim, a DJ who after years in immigration limbo is finally granted a U.S. visa. But life in America proves more difficult than he imagined; his dreams of playing packed clubs prove too lofty. After having finally been reunited with his wife Yana, the young couple soon realize that the time and distance apart have fractured their relationship.

Little America‘s strongest asset has always been its authenticity and dedication to telling diverse stories, and “Space Door” is a devastating episode of televsion. Shadrin and his scene partner, Sasha Frolova, slowly tear down their relationship and come to the realization that they are no longer suitable for one another.

Represented by mobile app CastingForm, Shadrin relocated to Los Angeles to film Little America— just two weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine—the fear and isolation feeding into his performance.

Here in an intrview with Awards Daily, Shadrin discusses his role in Little America, representing Ukraine, and finding his way in Hollywood with ambition, talent, and big dreams of what comes next.

Awards Daily: Zachary, tell me about yourself and your background. How did you get into acting?

Zachary Shadrin: Where do I start? I am 23 and was born in southern Ukraine to a military family. Last year, I relocated to the United States two weeks before the war in Ukraine started to take the lead in Season 2 of the AppleTV+ show Little America. I was discovered at 19 by the CastingForm mobile app, which led me to book smaller parts at HBO, Netflix, and Amazon back in Europe. But frankly, my way to acting is a series of fortunate events and supportive people I met along the way who have seen a sparkle inside me. Starting from my school teacher Tatiana, who enrolled me in an acting studio at our local theater when I was 14. By 16, I was absolutely sure that acting was what I wanted to do in my life.

My parents first insisted on me picking a more ‘serious’ profession, but today I can tell they are very proud of where I made it in such a short time frame being a guy from a small city in Ukraine to break into Hollywood.

AD: Maksim and Yana’s relationship is so complicated; there’s awkwardness and sweetness. How did you approach the role?

ZS: The story gives us two people who fully invested in each other, outgrew one another and realized that being “together” isn’t working anymore. That was inspired by our incredible director Darya Zhuk’s love story, who brilliantly captured the wide range of emotions people wrestle with when faced with dwindling feelings. I initially saw the story as a depiction of first love ending realistically, not with the typical “happily ever after.” Sometimes, we hold on to what’s familiar, avoiding the reality that what once meant the world to us doesn’t resonate anymore.

At first, you might view Maksim as a real downer, ruining relationships with his jealousy, laziness, and failure to pull them together. But when you delve into the script, you realize that all these issues result from a deep-seated depression. Many people come to America eager to achieve more and explore new horizons, but they eventually come face-to-face with reality. Maksim was a big deal back home, but here in the U.S., he’s just another face in the crowd, adapting to a new culture, society, and language, navigating working authorization laws for immigrants, feeling disconnected, and lacking inspiration. Was his dream really worth the struggle? He was just trying to answer that question.

To me, “Space Door” is about two people whose choices were not aligned. That happens when you have different goals as individuals; there is no common goal for you as a couple. It doesn’t matter how much you love each other if you want to achieve different things in life. Being an immigrant in the U.S. makes those choices even harder.

Now that I’ve been in the United States for over a year, I relate to this character even more. The only difference, I accepted the challenge, and I’ve never been more inspired than I am today.

AD: The episode establishes a great deal of depth in a short amount of time. How did you both work together to build that chemistry?

ZS: I believe the star of the episode and my brilliant partner Sasha Frolova, and I were quite lucky to work on this together. We met a week before the production started. Not much time to deeply explore our characters. Yet, we intuitively understood the director’s vision and our actors’ tasks, which speaks to our professional instincts.

Sasha became my guide to the U.S. culture and everyday routine. It was my first trip ever to the United States, after all. She helped me with my English; I helped her with Russian. I believe we built a genuine friendship. It’s interesting how this mirrored our roles in the script—Maksim, like me, arrives in the U.S. for the first time with no idea of what to expect, and Yana guides him through this new reality. We truly had a great time together, and our on-screen chemistry just came naturally.

AD: You left Ukraine shortly before the war. What can you tell me about that experience and how it relates to “Space Door?”

ZS: The experience was difficult and surreal for me. One moment I was living my dream, something I had worked so hard for, and the next, it felt like something was slowly dying inside me.

I was on set when war broke out in Ukraine. A friend back home, Anastasia, was sharing anxious rumors about war, and a few hours later, she confirmed it – the war had begun. It was hard to believe, I have a close Russian friend, and it caught both of us off guard. I was shocked and quickly immersed myself in the flood of news reports: planes overhead, sirens, explosions, panic, and chaos.

My first instinct was to contact my family. Overwhelmed by fear and a sense of helplessness, I wanted to retreat into my actor’s van, but duty called, and I had to finish my scenes, which were among the toughest I’ve ever done.

In the following days, I felt desperate to do something, but I was powerless. All I could do was stay updated, donate, maintain constant communication with my family and friends, and keep my focus on work. The morning after the war began, the assistant director messaged her condolences, but I asked for no war discussions on set to maintain my focus. However, the director, Darya, couldn’t hold back her concern, and we cried together in my van.

The following weeks were tough. Amid work, I stayed connected with my loved ones, followed the news, and tried to stay strong. As Sian Heder later shared with me at the premiere, my story could be a real-life Little America episode worthy of an adaptation.

AD: What was it like on-set?

ZS: Working on set was an absolute blast. The environment was constantly supportive and collaborative, making the experience unforgettable. Participating in a Hollywood project and being part of such a vibrant team was really something special. I’m sure there is much more to come.

AD: How does it feel to have this role as your first major breakthrough in the U.S.?

ZS: Whatever comes my way, I am grateful. Landing my first major role in the U.S. fills me with a deep sense of accomplishment. I don’t see myself as merely lucky, being at the right place at the right time. Rather, I see myself as someone who’s dedicated a lot of effort towards personal growth and honed my acting skills to get where I am today. My role in Little America was a pivotal stepping stone in my career. It opened up the opportunity to relocate to the U.S. and feel like a Hollywood actor. But this is just the start. I have ambitious goals for my career, and I’m committed to putting in the hard work necessary to make those come true.

AD: What are your thoughts on being the first Ukrainian actor submitted for an Emmy?

ZS: I truly appreciate the opportunity to be one of the representatives of Ukrainian culture on a global scale. Working with highly acclaimed creative professionals from AppleTV+ and Universal set a high standard and willingness to be the better version of myself every day. I am beyond grateful for this submission. Today, with millions of Ukrainians spread across the world, it becomes the responsibility of each of us to carry our cultural heritage proudly. It’s important to assert our distinct Ukrainian identity, distancing ourselves from being seen as just an extension of Russia or part of the post-Soviet realm.

Being the first Ukrainian actor to be submitted for an Emmy is a tremendous honor and an opportunity to show the world that Ukraine is filled with outstanding, hardworking, talented individuals. We merit recognition and a rightful place within the international cultural scene as a free and independent, diverse, talented nation.

AD: What kinds of roles do you hope to take on in the future?

ZS: Answering this question always leaves me a bit baffled. Given the unpredictable nature of acting, it’s hard to know exactly what roles may come along in my creative journey. Still, I’m actively getting myself ready to take on leading roles. Something I learned from CastingForm’s founder Dasha Timbush is that it’s all in my own hands, and the only way to guarantee myself a constant pipeline of roles is to start producing movies I can be a part of. I am working on a script myself and looking forward to doing as much I can to keep working towards my goals; I’m definitely not taking my acting career and talent for granted.

I’ve also received news that I’ve been awarded a full scholarship to study at the Lee Strasberg Film & Theater Institute in Los Angeles. Which probably will be the first full-time acting education I have ever had. I only took a year at the Ukrainian Film School after my first two bookings for HBO and Netflix. I strongly believe in the importance of training as it prepares me for future opportunities and equips me with the skillset to polish what I have been given at birth. I’m all set for a long-lasting, significant career full of diverse roles and working with some of the best professionals in the film industry worldwide.

AD: If you could take a “space door” anywhere, where would you go?

ZS: Home, to see my loved ones. The war in Ukraine has divided many families. I am no exception, but my worries about my relatives are nothing compared to the grief felt by people who have lost their loved ones in this horrible, inhumane, despicable war. Living with the knowledge that your loved ones are in constant danger is scary. When I am asked the question, “Are your parents safe?” – it’s hard for me to answer. They don’t live on the front line, but they are in Ukraine, which means they are still unsafe.

I was incredibly happy and grateful to see my parents a few months ago in Belgium, when I traveled there for the premiere of “The Chapel” by Oscar-nominated director Dominique Deruddere, where I played one of the lead roles, a pianist. My dad and grandmother met me at the airport upon arrival. I hadn’t seen them in two years; that was probably the most magical three days of my life. I pray for the day we can finally be together.

AD: What do you hope audiences take away from your episode of Little America?

ZS: Even though it might be difficult, it’s sometimes essential to close the ‘space doors’ leading to the past, making room for new beginnings.