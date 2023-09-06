Today, Montclair Film, New Jersey’s leading film non-profit, announced that The Montclair Film Festival will present its 2023 Filmmaker Tribute to Martin Scorsese with Stephen Colbert hosting Mr. Scorsese on stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in downtown Newark, NJ on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM. The pair will sit down for an unforgettable evening of conversation celebrating Mr. Scorsese’s legendary career as one of the cinema’s greatest filmmakers.

Martin Scorsese is an Academy Award-winning Director and one of the most influential filmmakers working today. In 2007, his film THE DEPARTED won an Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture. Scorsese also directed THE WOLF OF WALL STREET and THE IRIHSMAN, which both received Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. His latest feature, KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON made its World Premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide October 20, 2023 before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Tickets for the Filmmaker Tribute to Martin Scorsese hosted by Stephen Colbert go on sale Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00 AM to Montclair Film Members. American Express members and NJPAC donors will receive pre-sale access on Thursday, September 14 at 10:00 AM, with public ticket sales beginning on Saturday, September 16 at 10:00 AM. Public tickets will be available online at www.njpac.org and ticketmaster.com, by telephone at 1-888-GO-NJPAC (1-888-466-5722), and at the NJPAC Box Office at One Center Street in downtown Newark. More information about this event can also be found at montclairfilm.org.