HBO’s Succession and FX’s The Bear led all series during the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards telecast. Both Succession, in its final season, and The Bear, for its freshman season, won six Emmys and dominated both the drama and comedy races. Following closely was Netflix’s Beef with five wins in the Limited Series race.

Here are the winners across all categories presented tonight in a telecast hosted by Anthony Anderson:

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Mark Mylod, Succession

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, The Bear

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef

REALITY / VARIETY

Outstanding Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver