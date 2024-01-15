HBO’s Succession and FX’s The Bear led all series during the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards telecast. Both Succession, in its final season, and The Bear, for its freshman season, won six Emmys and dominated both the drama and comedy races. Following closely was Netflix’s Beef with five wins in the Limited Series race.
Here are the winners across all categories presented tonight in a telecast hosted by Anthony Anderson:
DRAMA
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Mark Mylod, Succession
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
COMEDY
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer, The Bear
LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin, Beef
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin, Beef
REALITY / VARIETY
Outstanding Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver