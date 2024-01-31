2024 Oscars — Best Actress — Is It Finally Annette Bening’s Turn?
Oppenheimer will WIN the most awards (not sweep but a lot) even though the BAFTaS have gone into full sleeping woketarian wokepocaslpsye. They will cry, but vote for OPPENHEIMER because Christepher Nolan saved movies! just like Tom Cruise saved movies and also sound of freedom saved movies too. also David A.R. White back in the day saved movies a few times. REAL movies that were just about stories told and had no idea what identity is. Movies are back, and hollywood and the baftas have no choice which is good. Also best kids cartoon BAFTA prediction: CHICKEN RUN 2, even tho no Mel Gibson, still Zachary Levi– who is not afriad to be himself on-line
Best Film: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Director: Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Outstanding British Film: Poor Things
Best Leading Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Leading Actress: Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Supporting Actor: Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Best Supporting Actress: Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Adapted Screenplay: Poor Things
Best Casting: All of Us Strangers
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Molly Manning Walker, How To Have Sex
Best Cinematography: Poor Things
Best Costume Design: Poor Things
Best Editing: Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hair: Poor Things
Best Original Score: Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Best Production Design: Poor Things
Best Sound: The Zone of Interest
Best Special Visual Effects: Poor Things
Best Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron
Best Documentary: 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Film Not in the English Language: Anatomy of a Fall
(Tiebreaker ONLY 1) EE Rising Star: Jacob Elordi
(Tiebreaker ONLY 2) Which film will win the most BAFTA awards? Poor Things
You’re predicting Oppenheimer will be completely shut out?
O sh…, I forgot about it. Well, the BAFTAs are crazy, anything can happen. I guess Oppenheimer could win a couple prizes (directing, Supp. Actor, or technical ones) but I’m betting that Anatomy and/or Poor Things will dominate the proceedings so I’m running with that.
No way Murphy misses Best Actor. The Holdovers performed very well at BAFTA but they’re giving him that award for sure