The winners are:

SCORE OF THE YEAR

• INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY, music by John Williams

COMPOSER OF THE YEAR

• CHRISTOPHER YOUNG

BREAKTHROUGH COMPOSER OF THE YEAR

• PAWEŁ LUCEWICZ

COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR

• CONCERTO FOR FLUTE AND ORCHESTRA, MOVEMENT 2 from The Piper, music by Christopher Young

• BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A DRAMA FILM

OPPENHEIMER, music by Ludwig Göransson

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A COMEDY FILM

• AMERICAN FICTION, music by Laura Karpman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN ACTION/ADVENTURE FILM

• INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY, music by John Williams

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A FANTASY/SCIENCE FICTION FILM

• GOJIRA-1.0/GODZILLA MINUS ONE, music by Naoki Sato

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A HORROR/THRILLER FILM

• THE PIPER, music by Christopher Young

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN ANIMATED FILM

• KIMITACHI WA DŌ IKIRU/THE BOY AND THE HERON, music by Joe Hisaishi

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A DOCUMENTARY

• WILD ISLES, music by George Fenton

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR TELEVISION

• ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, music by James Newton Howard

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A VIDEO GAME OR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

• AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA, music by Pinar Toprak and Neal Acree

BEST ARCHIVAL RELEASE

• THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO MUCH/ON DANGEROUS GROUND, music by Bernard Herrmann; the Royal Scottish National Orchestra conducted by William Stromberg, album produced by Douglass Fake, liner notes by Steven Smith, album art direction by Stéphane Coëdel and Kay Marshall (Intrada)

FILM MUSIC RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR

• INTRADA RECORDS, Douglass Fake, Roger Feigelson

ROBERTO ASCHIERI SPECIAL AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO FILM MUSIC

• JON BURLINGAME

KYLE RENICK SPECIAL AWARD

• NOSFERATU: EINE SYMPHONIE DES GRAUENS, music by Christopher Young