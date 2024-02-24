Cast in a Motion Picture
“American Fiction”
“Barbie”
“The Color Purple”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)
Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)
Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)
Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)
Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)
Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Benning (“Nyad”)
Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)
Margot Robbie (“Barbie”)
Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)
Willem Dafoe (“Poor Things”)
Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)
Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)
Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)
Penelope Cruz (“Ferrari”)
Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)
Stunt Ensemble
“Barbie”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
“John Wick: Chapter 4”
“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning”
TELEVISION
Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Crown”
“The Gilded Age”
“The Last of Us”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession”
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox (“Succession”)
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)
Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)
Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)
Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)
David Oyelowo (“Lawmen: Bass Reeves”)
Tony Shalhoub (“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”)
Steven Yeun (“Beef”)
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba (“Painkiller”)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things”)
Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”)
Be Powley (“A Small Light”)
Ali Wong (“Beef”)
Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“Ahsoka”
“Barry”
“Beef”
“The Last of Us”
“The Mandalorian”