We had a lot of content to keep us busy last weekend, and we’re recapping all of it on this week’s Water Cooler Podcast. First up, we’ve all seen Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine’s The Idea of You, now streaming on Amazon Prime. Described as “Harry Styles fan fiction,” the film offers Hathaway as a 40-something mother who embarks on an affair with a 20-something boy band star (Galitzine). Film Twitter certainly loves the film, but what do we think of this romantic potboiler? Then, Joey and Clarence chat about another streaming premiere – Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted – and the season three premiere of MAX’s Hacks. Finally, Megan and Joey close with a conversation about The Fall Guy and ask what happened with the weekend box office.

As always we close with the flash forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

