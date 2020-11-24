Full disclosure, I was asked to participate in this voting panel of a small number of people. While in general I do not belong to any voting group that decides nominees and awards I did participate in this one because I could not think of a good reason why I shouldn’t. My only objection to these awards, which I think are pretty good overall, is I would have Mank in for Screenplay because I think it’s the best, or one of the best, of the year. I also had Spree down in quite a few categories but that only got into one.
I’m really happy to see Ben Affleck on there because, again, I think he’s deserving.
Anyway, hope you enjoy.
Sunset Circle Awards Nominees 2020
BEST FILM (to be announced December 1, 2020, along with winners in all categories)
TOP FILMS
The Father
The King of Staten Island
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
Nine Days
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Saint Maud
Sound of Metal
BEST DIRECTOR
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
David Fincher – Mank
Darius Marder – Sound of Metal
Florian Zeller – The Father
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
BEST ACTOR
Ben Affleck – The Way Back
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Winston Duke – Nine Days
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
BEST ACTRESS
Morfydd Clark – Saint Maud
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Bill Burr – The King of Staten Island
Bill Murray – On The Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Stanley Tucci – Supernova
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams – Hillbilly Elegy
Zazie Beetz – Nine Days
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Youn Yuh-jung – Minari
BEST ENSEMBLE
Hillbilly Elegy
The King of Staten Island
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
The Prom
BEST SCREENPLAY
The Father – Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nine Days – Edson Oda
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal – Derek Cianfrance & Darius Marder
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Gretel & Hansel – Galo Olivares
Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
Sound of Metal – Daniël Bouquet
Tenet – Hoyte Van Hoytema
BEST SCORE
First Cow – William Tyler
Gretel & Hansel – Robin Coudert
Minari – Emile Mosseri
Soul – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Tenet – Ludwig Göransson
BEST BREAKTHROUGH
Kiera Allen – Run
Nicole Beharie – Miss Juneteenth
Joe Kerry – Spree
Orion Lee – First Cow
Jo Ellen Pellman – The Prom
SCENE STEALER
Michael Keaton – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Gabourey Sidibe – Antebellum
Toby Wallace – Babyteeth
Wil Wheaton – Rent-A-Pal
DIRECTORS TO WATCH
Radha Blank – The 40-Year-Old Version
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Rose Glass – Saint Maud
Edson Oda – Nine Days
Jon Stevenson – Rent-A-Pal