Full disclosure, I was asked to participate in this voting panel of a small number of people. While in general I do not belong to any voting group that decides nominees and awards I did participate in this one because I could not think of a good reason why I shouldn’t. My only objection to these awards, which I think are pretty good overall, is I would have Mank in for Screenplay because I think it’s the best, or one of the best, of the year. I also had Spree down in quite a few categories but that only got into one.

I’m really happy to see Ben Affleck on there because, again, I think he’s deserving.

Anyway, hope you enjoy.

Sunset Circle Awards Nominees 2020

BEST FILM (to be announced December 1, 2020, along with winners in all categories)



TOP FILMS

The Father

The King of Staten Island

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nine Days

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Saint Maud

Sound of Metal



BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

David Fincher – Mank

Darius Marder – Sound of Metal

Florian Zeller – The Father

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland



BEST ACTOR

Ben Affleck – The Way Back

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Winston Duke – Nine Days

Anthony Hopkins – The Father



BEST ACTRESS

Morfydd Clark – Saint Maud

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Bill Burr – The King of Staten Island

Bill Murray – On The Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Stanley Tucci – Supernova



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams – Hillbilly Elegy

Zazie Beetz – Nine Days

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari



BEST ENSEMBLE

Hillbilly Elegy

The King of Staten Island

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

The Prom



BEST SCREENPLAY

The Father – Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Nine Days – Edson Oda

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal – Derek Cianfrance & Darius Marder



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Gretel & Hansel – Galo Olivares

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

Sound of Metal – Daniël Bouquet

Tenet – Hoyte Van Hoytema



BEST SCORE

First Cow – William Tyler

Gretel & Hansel – Robin Coudert

Minari – Emile Mosseri

Soul – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Tenet – Ludwig Göransson



BEST BREAKTHROUGH

Kiera Allen – Run

Nicole Beharie – Miss Juneteenth

Joe Kerry – Spree

Orion Lee – First Cow

Jo Ellen Pellman – The Prom



SCENE STEALER

Michael Keaton – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Gabourey Sidibe – Antebellum

Toby Wallace – Babyteeth

Wil Wheaton – Rent-A-Pal



DIRECTORS TO WATCH

Radha Blank – The 40-Year-Old Version

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Rose Glass – Saint Maud

Edson Oda – Nine Days

Jon Stevenson – Rent-A-Pal