The 2021 Film Fest 919 was enthusiastically received this week as audiences began to venture out to the movies to enjoy 6 days of extraordinary and compelling independent film for their 4th edition.

“We were so happy to return to the theater and see these terrific movies together on the big screen,” commented founders Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall. “Nothing beats seeing a movie with an audience, to feel the reaction of those around you and be able to talk about them afterwards…and we were able to do so safely!”

The Film Fest 919 audience has spoken, voting both KING RICHARD and C’MON ‘CMON as the Audience Favorites.

C’mon C’mon, written and directed by Mike Mills, stars Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann and Woody Norman, in this sublime look at adults coming to terms with the presence of kids in their lives. Johnny (Phoenix) and his young nephew (Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future.

King Richard, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin, stars two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith as an undeterred father who, along with his family’s unwavering resolve and unconditional belief, delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends: Venus and Serena Williams.

Closing night festivities began with a special presentation to Film Fest 919 founders Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall. Milinda Jefferson, US Coast Guard veteran, Honor and Remember Celebrity Ambassador and Gold Star sister of SSG LeRoy Alexander (a Green Beret who was killed in action in Afghanistan) were gifted with mini-Honor and Remember flags and pins for their support to military families in the North Carolina region. The Honor and Remember Flag is a visible public reminder to all Americans of the lives given to preserve freedom and a national symbol of appreciation recognizing the sacrifice of generations of fallen hero families.

Film Fest 919, which drew attendees from across the state and beyond, offered a roster of 23 incredible films representing 20 countries featuring some of the season’s top awards contenders and critical and audience favorites from Sundance, Tribeca, Venice, Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals.

Film Fest 919 opened with a presentation of the Spotlight Award to songwriter DIANE WARREN, with a special laser show created by Orange County NC laser artist Sean Populorum to her hit tunes.

The 3rd annual Distinguished Screenwriter Award was presented to co-screenwriters SEAN BAKER (who also directed) and CHRIS BERGOCH for their new film RED ROCKET, which was a Cannes Film Festival favorite, won the Critics Award and Jury Prize at the Deauville Film Festival and has so far been nominated for a Gotham Award.

About Film Fest 919:

Film Fest 919 is a film festival based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina that highlights the best feature films the year has to offer. Founded by Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall, the festival showcases great films and the artists behind them. In just three years, Film Fest 919 has attracted more than 50 members of the national and local press, in addition, the social media platforms serve as a multiplier to optimize visibility of the festival in today’s world. The Triangle area has a strong community of film lovers with discerning tastes and a passion for the arts and the festival aims to serve as a celebration of these qualities. Chapel Hill is cherished by its citizens and admired by its visitors. Its charm, mystique and ‘small town’ atmosphere makes it the perfect setting for entertaining film festival guests.