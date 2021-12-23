Kodi Smit-McPhee has received several awards already for his stunning (and stunningly terrifying) work in Jane Campion’s brilliant Netflix film The Power of the Dog. In the film, Smit-McPhee plays Peter Gordon, the quiet and reserved son of Rose (Kirsten Dunst), whose effeminate nature becomes the catalyst for the unexpected twists and turns of the film. Smit-McPhee’s performance is a revelation of brilliant, methodical, and internal acting. He deserves every accolade for one of the most memorable turns of the year.

In this exclusive feature from Netflix, Smit-McPhee talks about playing Peter and what he learned from the role. His co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch also share their praise for his understated work.

The Power of the Dog streams exclusively on Netflix.