With the 2022 Emmys season coming to a close, the Awards Daily TV team continues their final predictions with the final night of the Creative Arts ceremonies.
This year, the Awards Daily TV team continues their long-standing tradition of predicting every single Emmy race from the beginning of the Creative Arts all the way through the Primetime ceremony. Next, we finalize our predictions for final of two Creative Arts ceremonies. On Sunday, September 4th the Television Academy will announce their winners in a variety of narrative craft and acting categories.
Highlighting just how competitive many of the top races are this year the ADTV team is predicting that Emmy voters will be spreading the wealth across many of their favorite shows. In a razor thin race for Outstanding Comedy Series we’re predicting all of the major contenders to pick up at least one Emmy at this year’s Creative Arts ceremony while multiple dramas are expected to take home a handful of trophies.
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia – Joey
Bill Burr, Bill Burr Presents Immoral Compass
Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union – David, Ben
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words With Ike (Cake)
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection
Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union – Joey, Ben
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Rhea Seehorn, Cooper’s Bar – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence
Sydnee Washington, Bridesman
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary – Joey, Jalal, David
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building – Clarence
Ted Lasso – Shadan, Ben
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Stranger Things
Succession – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben, Clarence
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben, Clarence
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming [JURIED]
Euphoria – David, Ben
Goliath
The Porter
Schmigadoon! – Joey, Shadan, Clarence
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Jalal
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
1883 (“1883”)
1883 (“Lightning Yellow Hair”)
Dopesick – Jalal
Gaslit
Moon Knight – David
Station Eleven – Joey, Shadan, Clarence
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
B Positive – Ben
The Conners – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence
How I Met Your Father
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta
Barry – Jalal, Shadan, Ben, Clarence
Grown-ish
Hacks – Joey, David
Insecure
Russian Doll
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Euphoria – Shadan, Ben
Loki
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey
Ozark
Squid Game – Jalal, Clarence
Winning Time – David
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Black-ish
Euphoria – David
Hacks
Pam & Tommy – Jalal
The White Lotus – Shadan
Only Murders in the Building – Joey, Ben, Clarence
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
American Horror Stories
Black-ish – Joey, Clarence
Euphoria – David, Shadan
Hacks
Impeachment: American Crime Story – Jalal
Ted Lasso – Ben
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Stories
American Horror Story: Double Feature
Angelyne
Euphoria – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben, Clarence
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Ozark
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Book of Boba Fett
Loki – Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Moon Knight – Joey, David
Star Trek: Picard
What We Do In The Shadows
The Witcher – Jalal
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live – David
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm – Joey
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building – Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark – David
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession – Ben
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks – David
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks – Ben
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis, Succession – Joey
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria – Jalal
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession – David, Ben, Shadan
Lee You-mi, Squid Game – Clarence
Outstanding Main Title Design
Candy
Cowboy Bebop
Foundation
Lisey’s Story – Joey, Clarence
Only Murders in the Building – Shadan
Pachinko – David
Severance – Jalal, Ben
Outstanding Motion Design [JURIED]
Home Before Dark [WINNER]
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Call Me Kat – Joey, Ben
How I Met Your Father – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
1883
Moon Knight
Station Eleven – Joey
A Very English Scandal
The White Lotus – Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Loki
The Flight Attendant
Only Murders in the Building – Ben
Schmigadoon!
Severance – Joey
Succession – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey
Ozark
Stranger Things – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence
The White Lotus – Ben
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Loki
Only Murders in the Building – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
Severance – Ben
Squid Game
The White Lotus – David
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Elliot’s Song, Euphoria – David, Ben
I’m Tired, Euphoria – Jalal
Maybe Monica, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey, Clarence
Corn Puddin’, Schmigadoon! – Shadan
The Forever Now, This Is Us
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton – Jalal, David, Clarence
The First Lady
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey
Pam & Tommy – Ben, Shadan
Stranger Things
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The First Lady – Ben
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey
Pam & Tommy – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
Star Trek: Picard
Stranger Things – David
Outstanding Period Costumes
Angelyne
Bridgerton
The First Lady
The Great – Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
The Flight Attendant
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence
Succession – Ben
The White Lotus
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
The Gilded Age – Joey, David, Ben, Clarence
The Great – Jalal, Shadan
Loki
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Stranger Things
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Bob Hearts Abishola
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
Schmigadoon!
Ted Lasso – David, Ben
United States of Al
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Angelyne
Gaslit – Ben
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Star Trek: Picard – Joey, Shadan
Stranger Things – Jalal, David, Clarence
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Barry – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building (“Fan Fiction”)
Only Murders in the Building (“Open Shut”)
Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”) – Joey, David, Joey
Ted Lasso (“Rainbows”) – Ben
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Euphoria
Severance (“In Perpetuity”)
Severance (“The We We Are”)
Squid Game – Shadan
Stranger Things – Jalal
Succession (“All The Bells Say”) – Joey, David, Ben, Joey, Clarence
Succession (“Chiantishire”)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick (“Black Box Warning”)
Dopesick (“First Bottle”) – Jalal
Pam & Tommy – Shadan
Station Eleven
The White Lotus (“Departues”) – Joey, David, Ben, Clarence
The White Lotus (“Mysterious Monkeys”)
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Arcane – Ben
Barry – Jalal, David
Cobra Kai
Love, Death + Robots – Shadan
Ted Lasso – Joey, Clarence
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul – David, Shadan
The Book of Boba Fett
Loki – Ben
Star Trek: Picard
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Stranger Things – Joey, Jalal, Clarence
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
American Horror Story: Double Feature
Gaslit
Midnight Mass
Moon Knight – Joey, Jalal, David, Clarence
Station Eleven – Ben, Shadan
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry – Jalal
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso – Joey, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Shadan
Ozark
Stranger Things – Joey, Jalal, Clarence
Succession – David, Ben
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick – David
Gaslit
Moon Knight – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus – Joey, Ben
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Book of Boba Fett – Joey, Ben
Foundation
Lost in Space
Stranger Things – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence
The Witcher
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
The Man Who Fell to Earth
See
Snowpiercer
Squid Game – Joey, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Vikings: Valhalla – Jalal
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry – Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Cobra Kai – Joey
Hawkeye
The Peacemaker
The Righteous Gemstones
What We Do in The Shadows
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Blacklist
The Book of Boba Fett – Joey, Ben
9-1-1 Lonestar
Moon Knight
Stranger Things – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence
The Witcher
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Barry – Ben
The Blacklist
Hawkeye
Moon Knight – Joey
Squid Game – David, Shadan, Clarence
Stranger Things – Jalal
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas