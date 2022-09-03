With the 2022 Emmys season coming to a close, the Awards Daily TV team continues their final predictions with the final night of the Creative Arts ceremonies.

This year, the Awards Daily TV team continues their long-standing tradition of predicting every single Emmy race from the beginning of the Creative Arts all the way through the Primetime ceremony. Next, we finalize our predictions for final of two Creative Arts ceremonies. On Sunday, September 4th the Television Academy will announce their winners in a variety of narrative craft and acting categories.

Highlighting just how competitive many of the top races are this year the ADTV team is predicting that Emmy voters will be spreading the wealth across many of their favorite shows. In a razor thin race for Outstanding Comedy Series we’re predicting all of the major contenders to pick up at least one Emmy at this year’s Creative Arts ceremony while multiple dramas are expected to take home a handful of trophies.

Make sure to check back in for the rest of our Emmy predictions throughout the week and let us know what you are predicting in the comments below!

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia – Joey

Bill Burr, Bill Burr Presents Immoral Compass

Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union – David, Ben

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words With Ike (Cake)



Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection

Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union – Joey, Ben

Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Rhea Seehorn, Cooper’s Bar – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence

Sydnee Washington, Bridesman

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary – Joey, Jalal, David

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building – Clarence

Ted Lasso – Shadan, Ben

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Stranger Things

Succession – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben, Clarence

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben, Clarence

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming [JURIED]

Euphoria – David, Ben

Goliath

The Porter

Schmigadoon! – Joey, Shadan, Clarence

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Jalal

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

1883 (“1883”)

1883 (“Lightning Yellow Hair”)

Dopesick – Jalal

Gaslit

Moon Knight – David

Station Eleven – Joey, Shadan, Clarence

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

B Positive – Ben

The Conners – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence

How I Met Your Father

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta

Barry – Jalal, Shadan, Ben, Clarence

Grown-ish

Hacks – Joey, David

Insecure

Russian Doll

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria – Shadan, Ben

Loki

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey

Ozark

Squid Game – Jalal, Clarence

Winning Time – David

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Black-ish

Euphoria – David

Hacks

Pam & Tommy – Jalal

The White Lotus – Shadan

Only Murders in the Building – Joey, Ben, Clarence

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories

Black-ish – Joey, Clarence

Euphoria – David, Shadan

Hacks

Impeachment: American Crime Story – Jalal

Ted Lasso – Ben

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Angelyne

Euphoria – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben, Clarence

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Ozark

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Book of Boba Fett

Loki – Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Moon Knight – Joey, David

Star Trek: Picard

What We Do In The Shadows

The Witcher – Jalal

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live – David

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm – Joey

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building – Jalal, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark – David

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession – Ben

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks – David

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks – Ben

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession – Joey

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria – Jalal

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession – David, Ben, Shadan

Lee You-mi, Squid Game – Clarence

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy

Cowboy Bebop

Foundation

Lisey’s Story – Joey, Clarence

Only Murders in the Building – Shadan

Pachinko – David

Severance – Jalal, Ben

Outstanding Motion Design [JURIED]

Home Before Dark [WINNER]

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Call Me Kat – Joey, Ben

How I Met Your Father – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

1883

Moon Knight

Station Eleven – Joey

A Very English Scandal

The White Lotus – Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Loki

The Flight Attendant

Only Murders in the Building – Ben

Schmigadoon!

Severance – Joey

Succession – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey

Ozark

Stranger Things – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence

The White Lotus – Ben

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki

Only Murders in the Building – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

Severance – Ben

Squid Game

The White Lotus – David

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Elliot’s Song, Euphoria – David, Ben

I’m Tired, Euphoria – Jalal

Maybe Monica, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey, Clarence

Corn Puddin’, Schmigadoon! – Shadan

The Forever Now, This Is Us

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton – Jalal, David, Clarence

The First Lady

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey

Pam & Tommy – Ben, Shadan

Stranger Things

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The First Lady – Ben

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey

Pam & Tommy – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things – David

Outstanding Period Costumes

Angelyne

Bridgerton

The First Lady

The Great – Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Flight Attendant

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence

Succession – Ben

The White Lotus

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Gilded Age – Joey, David, Ben, Clarence

The Great – Jalal, Shadan

Loki

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stranger Things

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

Schmigadoon!

Ted Lasso – David, Ben

United States of Al

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Angelyne

Gaslit – Ben

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Star Trek: Picard – Joey, Shadan

Stranger Things – Jalal, David, Clarence

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building (“Fan Fiction”)

Only Murders in the Building (“Open Shut”)

Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”) – Joey, David, Joey

Ted Lasso (“Rainbows”) – Ben

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Euphoria

Severance (“In Perpetuity”)

Severance (“The We We Are”)

Squid Game – Shadan

Stranger Things – Jalal

Succession (“All The Bells Say”) – Joey, David, Ben, Joey, Clarence

Succession (“Chiantishire”)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick (“Black Box Warning”)

Dopesick (“First Bottle”) – Jalal

Pam & Tommy – Shadan

Station Eleven

The White Lotus (“Departues”) – Joey, David, Ben, Clarence

The White Lotus (“Mysterious Monkeys”)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Arcane – Ben

Barry – Jalal, David

Cobra Kai

Love, Death + Robots – Shadan

Ted Lasso – Joey, Clarence

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul – David, Shadan

The Book of Boba Fett

Loki – Ben

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stranger Things – Joey, Jalal, Clarence

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Gaslit

Midnight Mass

Moon Knight – Joey, Jalal, David, Clarence

Station Eleven – Ben, Shadan

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry – Jalal

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso – Joey, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Shadan

Ozark

Stranger Things – Joey, Jalal, Clarence

Succession – David, Ben

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick – David

Gaslit

Moon Knight – Jalal, Shadan, Clarence

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus – Joey, Ben

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Book of Boba Fett – Joey, Ben

Foundation

Lost in Space

Stranger Things – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence

The Witcher

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

The Man Who Fell to Earth

See

Snowpiercer

Squid Game – Joey, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Vikings: Valhalla – Jalal

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry – Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Cobra Kai – Joey

Hawkeye

The Peacemaker

The Righteous Gemstones

What We Do in The Shadows

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Blacklist

The Book of Boba Fett – Joey, Ben

9-1-1 Lonestar

Moon Knight

Stranger Things – Jalal, David, Shadan, Clarence

The Witcher

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Barry – Ben

The Blacklist

Hawkeye

Moon Knight – Joey

Squid Game – David, Shadan, Clarence

Stranger Things – Jalal

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan, Clarence

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas