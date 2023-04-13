We could all use a friend like Michael Urie’s Brian from Apple TV+’s Shrinking. With his big smile and trademark quick wit, his Brian constantly displays an open heart and a willingness to help his friends in need. For those of us who grew up in the early 2000s, Urie’s presence on screen is always comforting, but watching him in Shrinking feels even more authentic and vital.

In one of his first scenes, Brian tells Jason Segel’s Jimmy, “I am a god damn ray of light,” and he isn’t lying. There is a charming impatience to his characterization of Brian that I personally identify with, and early on our conversation, Urie explains just how much of himself is on screen. By infusing Brian with some tidbits of Urie’s life (even if the audience isn’t privy to it), it relaxes the performer and then the audience. Brian isn’t a therapist, but we feel like we want to spill our guts to him.

After our discussion about how audiences are craving honest and emotional content after the last few years that we endured together, Urie and I break down one of the best scenes in the entire season. Jason Segel is drunk and sad…Harrison Ford is reluctant and stoned…and Brian’s rendition of “You Are So Beautiful” doesn’t quite go off as planned.

Inexplicably, Urie has never been nominated for a Primetime Emmy, and his open-hearted, thoughtful performance of Brian should give him serious consideration. Don’t make us sick Straight Brian on you…

Shrinking is streaming now on Apple TV+.