Everyone loves Mr. Johnson, but what do we really know about him? Abbott Elementary’s resident janitor slips in to offer a witty retort or savage comment, but the man is a delightful mystery. Since he can mozy in and out of the classrooms has he pleases, Mr. Johnson is truly the eyes and ears of the school. William Stanford Davis, now a series regular for season two, loves that we don’t know every detail.

When a small fire breaks out in Abbott, an official tells Gregory that Mr. Johnson is “the most well-adjusted man I have ever met.” That statement seems to shock Gregory, but maybe it’s true since we don’t really know what he does when he leaves Abbott. Janine Teagues is looking forward to her new year in her classroom, and it’s safe to assume that Mr. Johnson has plans of his own.

In our easy conversation, Davis talks about the joy of the Abbott ensemble, and how it’s leading the charge for network comedy ensembles on television. Since Mr. Johnson isn’t tied to a curriculum, he can take any opportunity he wants around the school, including a hilarious sequence when he and Ava team up to hear what to do with the grant money in episode 2. Mr. Johnson and Ava are two characters that can do whatever they want. Just think of the possibilities for seasons to come.

I had to ask Davis an important question as our conversation came to a close: Would he support Kanye in 2024? No matter how much we learn about Mr. Johnson, it’s clear that Davis is reveling in the moment. He’s not taking anything for granted.

Abbott Elementary is streaming now on Hulu.