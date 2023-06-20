Sesaon 6 of Black Mirror dropped a few days ago on Netflix and it does not disappoint. I won’t spoil it for you and trust me, there are some big ones. The less you know about it, the better. The Wikipedia episode guide gives them all away, so if you want to read them, click here.

Here is a brief overview of the episodes:

Episode 1 – Joan is Awful – a self-centered woman finds her life turned into a reality-TV show that makes people hate her.

Episode 2 – Loch Henry – a young couple goes to Scotland to film a documentary on a famous serial killer.

Episode 3 – Beyond the Sea – two men orbiting space have real-life avatars that visit their real lives on Earth, when one of the wives is murdered.

Episode 4 – Mazey Day – a scrappy paparazzo needs one good shot to pay the rent and follows a drug-addicted celebrity.

Episode 5 – Demon 79 – a woman from India facing racism at work is visited upon by a demon who says she has to kill 3 people to save the world from Armageddon.

Most of these Black Mirror episodes are, I’d say, on the whole, more in the horror tradition than in the Twilight Zone tradition, as they have been previously. They are absolutely brilliantly written, directed and acted, making them superior to 90% of what’s on TV.

In general, I find Black Mirror episodes full of symbolism and depth worthy of a long conversation and some of these would invite that kind of discussion, but to do so would require spoiling the plots, which I won’t do. I watched a few Youtube reviews and all of them I found annoying and wrong. While it’s true that this season is somewhat disappointing — until we let artists out of their cage, almost everything will be — but it’s still better than almost anything on television or in movie theaters.

Here is how I would rank them:

Mazey Day (Uta Briesewitz directed) is at the top, due in large part to the wild plot, but also the lead. Zazie Beetz, who is just fun to watch, especially since it takes place in the days before just before iphones. People were online but they didn’t have a computer in their pockets. So there is still a need for physical maps and we couldn’t track people the same way we used to. It’s just so good how it is a metaphor for the predatory behavior of paparazzi, our thirst for private information about celebrities… Loch Henry (Sam Miller directed) – this is one of the creepier things I’ve ever seen on TV. Don’t watch it alone. The less you know about it the better. It star Myha’la Herrold as a hip young American filmmaker who heads to a small town in Scotland (I think?) with her boyfriend, played by Samuel Blenkin. As they investigate a famous serial killing, they stumble onto something far more dark and disturbing. This episode haunted me more than the others and it wouldn’t be one I would revisit, like Mazey Day. It’s just too dark. But brilliant. It could be a whole movie. The last shot is particularly powerful as we contemplate where the whole experience has taken the main character. Just like Mazey Day, it starts out one way, then takes you entirely down a different road. Beyond the Sea (Josh Crowley directed – this is the only futuristic of the bunch, as most exist in the past. Interestingly, it depicts a kind of 1950s life on the ground on Earth that two astronauts visit via their virtual avatars. With Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul and Kate Mara. It is really about how men can sometimes envy each other’s lives, and wives. It is also brutal in its depiction of murder and violence, like all of them are, which is unusual for Black Mirror in general. It’s usually less violent and more psychologically disturbing. This could also make a whole movie, as it’s better than most movies released in theaters. Demon 79 – The lovely Anjana Vasan works in London at a time where immigration has become a major political issue (aka Brexit). The episode sees things from her point of view, as in, racism and discrimination. She is visited by a demon played by Paapa Essiedu (who is a scene-stealer) and told she must kill three people to prevent Armageddon. There are a variety of rules put in place that dictate who she can kill. This is a strong episode that didn’t need, I don’t think, the heavy-handed MESSAGE about race. But it’s still worth a watch. Joan is Awful – this one people online seem to love but it was my least favorite. It was interesting and kind of funny but I found it to be less rooted in any kind of universal truth and more of a chance to put Salma Hayek in an episode. Fine, it’s funny and I’m sure most people will say it’s their favorite. It just didn’t resonate with me the way the other ones did.

Overall, this is a strong season, but you’d have to be a Black Mirror novice not to notice how dramatically the season has changed over time. Maybe they just ran out of creepy twists but if there was one show I would hope met the moment we face right now it would be Black Mirror. But they aren’t ready to go there, I don’t think. What I mean by that is we’re living through a time of extreme fear, self-censorship and what appears to be dogmatic thinking that colors all film and television.

Conservatives might say Black Mirror, like all of Hollywood, has “gone woke.” I’m not sure I’d go that far but it would not be hard to tag this season as existing within the new mindset in our post-2020 culture. It’s everywhere and easily recognizable. The only people who don’t see it or won’t comment on it do so either out of fear or because they’re true believers.

Black Mirror has always had a social justice bent to it, though it’s never been quite so overt as it is in this latest season, for better or worse.

None of the episodes in Season 6 can top what I think are the two best episodes of Black Mirror, Most Hated in the Nation and Nosedive. I have watched these two episodes on repeat more than any other because they say so much about the moment we’re living through now and are untouched by the dogma that colors almost everything.

It’s easy to tell the difference between how it used to be and how it is now just watching these episodes. Like this scene in Nose Dive probably wouldn’t be made today because we have an agreed-upon worldview that sees things in the reverse power hierarchy. They believe that our country, and much of the world, is systemically racist and that “white privilege” dominates all areas of life. So “woke” reverses that. Meaning, the bad characters are almost always white and “good” characters aren’t.

That wasn’t the case in our pre-Trump, pre-2020 Hollywood, as you can see from Nosedive:

The beauty of Nose Dive is that it exists entirely outside those strident rules, which is why I love the ending so much — and ending we would never see today:

The new season most definitely takes place in the post-2020 era, and anyone watching it would be able to recognize that. It confirms, rather than challenges, the accepted worldview. Perhaps that makes people feel more safe and secure, both those who made the series and those who watch the series – that they can somehow control what they most fear.

But regardless, Season 6 is still better than almost anything else out there and at this point I’ll take what I can get.