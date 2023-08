Annette Bening is the titular subject of the upcoming film from Netflix called Nyad by Free Solo directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Based on the book Find a Way, and adapted by Julia Cox, Nyad tells the story of Diana Nyad who decides at the age of 60 to take on the 110 mile swim from Cuba to Florida, the “Mount Everest of swims.” Jodie Foster plays Diana Nyad’s real life best friend Bonnie Stoll.

Here are the first look pictures: