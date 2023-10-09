Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama series The Crown will debut its sixth and final season in two parts over November and December. The sixth season will cover events from 1997 to 2005. Part 1, dropping November 16, focuses four episodes on Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) blossoming relationship with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) before her tragic death. Part 2, dropping December 14, features six episodes focuses on Queen Elizabeth’s (Imelda Staunton) reflection of her life as she heads into her Diamond Jubilee. It also introduces Ed McVey, Luther Ford, and Meg Bellamy as Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton, respectively.

Since premiering on Netflix in 2016, The Crown has been nominated for and won multiple awards, including 69 Emmy Nominations across 5 seasons (with 21 wins including Best Drama across 4 seasons), 10 Golden Globe Nominations (including 4 wins), 15 BAFTA nominations, and more.

Here are posters for the two halves of Season 6 and a teaser announcement.