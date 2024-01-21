As we do here every year at AwardsDaily, we ask people for their NO Guts, No Glory predictions. You might not know that we (I) invented that but we (I) did! It’s a claim to fame I’ll never give up. You have three choices. They must be very outside the lines, not alternative predictions. Things no one saw coming. I’ll go first.

1 – Origin lands Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress

2 – Barbie locked out of Best Director, Best Screenplay

3 – Florence Pugh lands a surprise Supporting Actress nomination for Oppenheimer.

Your turn!