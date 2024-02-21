The SAG Awards will be held this Saturday, exclusively on Netflix. The big news will be Jennifer Aniston handing out the Lifetime Achievement Award to Barbra Streisand.
And the rest of the presenters:
Additional show presenters Erika Alexander (American Fiction), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Michael Cera (Barbie), Jessica Chastain (Mothers’ Instinct), Colman Domingo (Rustin, The Color Purple), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), Fran Drescher (SAG-AFTRA President), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Billie Eilish (Swarm), America Ferrera (Barbie), Brendan Fraser (Killers of the Flower Moon), Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Greta Lee (The Morning Show), Melissa McCarthy (Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Glen Powell (Hit Man), Issa Rae (American Fiction, Barbie), Storm Reid (The Last of Us), Margot Robbie (Barbie), Tracee Ellis Ross (American Fiction), Alexander Skarsgård (Succession), Omar Sy (Lupin), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and more to be announced.
For the latest updates about the SAG Awards, follow the SAG Awards on social (Instagram,Facebook, Twitter and TikTok), online at sagawards.org, and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #sagawards. For more great content about the SAG Awards, check out the exclusive oral history of the first ceremony on Tudum.com.