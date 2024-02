Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The big winners of the night at the VES Awards were The Creator, Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse and The last of Us.

Source: Deadline

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Alan Hawkins, Christian Hejnal, Michael Lasker, Matt Hausman

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

The Last of Us; Season 1; Infected

Alex Wang, Sean Nowlan, Stephen James, Simon Jung, Joel Whist

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Nyad

Jake Braver, Fiona Campbell Westgate, R. Christopher White, Mohsen Mousavi

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; Season 2; BEAT LA

Raymond McIntyre Jr., Victor DiMichina, Javier Menéndez Platas, Damien Stantina

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Spot

Christopher Mangnall, Craig Feifarek, Humberto Rosa, Nideep Varghese

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

The Last of Us; Endure & Survive; Bloater

Gino Acevedo, Max Telfer, Dennis You, Fabio Leporelli

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Rocket

Nathan McConnel, Andrea De Martis, Antony Magdalinidis, Rachel Williams

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

The Creator

Ludovic Ramisandraina, Raul Essig, Mathieu Chardonnet, Lewis Taylor

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari, Naoki Kato, Nicola Finizio

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

The Mandalorian; Season 3; Lake Monster Attack Water

Travis Harkleroad, Florian Witzel, Rick Hankins, Aron Bonar

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

The Creator; Bar

Phil Prates, Min Kim, Nisarg Suthar, Toshiko Miura

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Coca-Cola; Masterpiece

Ryan Knowles, Greg Mckneally, Taran Spear, Jordan Dunstall

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

The Last of Us; Endure and Survive; Infected Horde Battle

Matthew Lumb, Ben Roberts, Ben Campbell, Quentin Hema

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

Oppenheimer

Scott Fisher, James Rollins, Mario Vanillo

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

The Creator; Nomad

Oliver Kane, Mat Monro, Florence Green, Serban Ungureanu

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT

Silhouette

Alexis Lafuente, Antoni Nicolaï, Chloé Stricher, Elliot Dreuille

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD

The Flash; Volumetric Capture

Stephan Trojansky, Thomas Ganshorn, Oliver Pilarski, Lukas Lepicovsky

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Joanna Davison, Cheyana Wilkinson, Michael Cozens, Jason Desjarlais

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

(Tie)

Postcard From Earth

Aruna Inversin, Eric Wilson, Corey Turner, William George

Rembrandt Immersive Artwork

Andrew McNamara, Sebastian Read, Andrew Kinnear, Sam Matthews

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

Alan Wake 2

Janne Pulkkinen, Johannes Richter, Daniel Kończyk, Damian Olechowski

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

Coca-Cola; Masterpiece

Ryan Knowles, Antonia Vlasto, Gregory McKneally, Dan Yargici

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

The Creator; Floating Village

John Seru, Guy Williams, Vincent Techer, Timothée Maron

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taehyun Park, YJ Lee, Pepe Orozco, Kelly Han

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

The Last of Us: Post-Outbreak Boston

Melaina Mace, Adrien Lambert, Juan Carlos Barquet, Christopher Anciaume