National Society of Film Critics

Picture – Parasite

Director – Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Actor – Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Actress – Mary Kay Place, Diane

Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress – Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Screenplay – Parasite

Cinematography – Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Australian Academy Awards:

Picture – Parasite

Director – Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Screenplay – Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Actor – Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Actress – Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress – Margot Robbie, Bombshell