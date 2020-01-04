National Society of Film Critics
Picture – Parasite
Director – Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Actor – Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Actress – Mary Kay Place, Diane
Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress – Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Screenplay – Parasite
Cinematography – Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Australian Academy Awards:
Picture – Parasite
Director – Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Screenplay – Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Actor – Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Actress – Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress – Margot Robbie, Bombshell