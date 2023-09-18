The Golden Globes are determined to keep that ship afloat after being swarmed, attacked and decimated in the court of public opinion. Dontcha love living through this moment in history? We won’t go into it but suffice it to say, it’s way too valuable of a ship to sink and everyone knows it, especially the new owner of the Golden Globes Jay Penske (who also owns an entire industry of Oscar outlets that receive millions from the studios — Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Gold Derby, Indiewire…awards are big money and no one wants to see one of the biggest money makers go down).

Glenn Weiss is a total badass, though, it must be said. This is like hiring Edward R. Murrow to run your college newspaper. Okay, maybe not that extreme. But check out his credits:

Now we’re in “too big to fail” territory for the beleaguered Globes. Twitter throwing massive fits vs. media empire + respected director? Hm. Let’s see how it goes.

I have always been Team Globes because I think it’s all very absurd to pearl clutch over ethics considering what we all do for a living! More fun is better than less fun.

“We’re so thrilled to have Glenn and Ricky helm this year’s Golden Globe Awards,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Penske Media, and CEO of Dick Clark Productions. “Their vision, creativity, unparalleled track record and masterful skillsets make them ideal partners as we endeavor to create our most vibrant and memorable show yet.” “With an incomparable body of work in live event production that spans decades, Glenn and Ricky bring with them an unparalleled wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Golden Globes,” said Helen Hoehne, President, Golden Globes. “Their professionalism and innovation are revered throughout the industry, and we look forward to seeing their creative vision come to life on January 7.”